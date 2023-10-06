H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Rating Lowered to Tender at Acumen Capital

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.75. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.65 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of HEO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

