Alliance Global Partners Raises Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target to C$1.30

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners to C$1.30 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CGC. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
