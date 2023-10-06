Alliance Global Partners Raises Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Price Target to C$1.30

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners to C$1.30 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGC. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Canadian Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGC

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

About Canadian Gold

Shares of CVE:CGC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.23. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,421. Canadian Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.90.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.