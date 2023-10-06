Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. Benchmark dropped their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

MIDD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.83. 38,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Middleby has a 52-week low of $122.74 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 339.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 82.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

