MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $11.88 on Thursday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 132,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,333. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $276.84. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,590.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,284,000 after acquiring an additional 483,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

