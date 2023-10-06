TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. 90,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.04.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. TransAlta's revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

