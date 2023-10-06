Bank of America Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $116.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

