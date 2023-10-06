Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DocGo (DCGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO):

10/2/2023 – DocGo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – DocGo had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – DocGo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – DocGo had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $16.00.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 42,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $596.79 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.10.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocGo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,450.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $735,535. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DocGo by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

