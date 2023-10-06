IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

IRadimed stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $532.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $301,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,029.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $301,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,029.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $457,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,957,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,843. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

