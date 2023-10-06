Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.98. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

