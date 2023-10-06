Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

