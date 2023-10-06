CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.40 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

