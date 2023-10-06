Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 9.7% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.02. 5,818,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,628,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$740.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

