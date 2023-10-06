Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 114,072 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,900,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,976,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,536,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,485,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

