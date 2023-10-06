Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 90922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Golden Tag Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

