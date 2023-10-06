iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,847,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 38,452,910 shares.The stock last traded at $72.23 and had previously closed at $72.15.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,331,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,246,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

