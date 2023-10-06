San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 39.1%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 39.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 966,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 113,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

