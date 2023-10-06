Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 1763494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £4.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.07.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Read More

