East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 31666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

East Africa Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.