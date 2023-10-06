Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $898.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 898 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 897 ($10.84), with a volume of 108748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($11.85).

Nichols Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,014.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,036.72. The company has a market capitalization of £329.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,793.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is 8,484.85%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.