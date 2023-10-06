Glantus (LON:GLAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.00

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.39), with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.40).

Glantus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.72 million, a PE ratio of -233.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

