Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 252,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 616,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Morphic Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 1,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 488,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $16,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

