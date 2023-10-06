TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.24

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 33450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$28.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.19.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The company had revenue of C$6.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

