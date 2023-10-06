TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.24

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 33450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGO
TeraGo Stock Performance
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The company had revenue of C$6.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TeraGo
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.