KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.80

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.93, with a volume of 4965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPT shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.26.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.20 million. On average, analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -45.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

