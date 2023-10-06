Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.73

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 4266621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.