Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 8,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.41). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,712,064.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian



Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

