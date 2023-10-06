Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.33. 3,331,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,096,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth $303,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 11.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Fisker by 4,874.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 497,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 487,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

