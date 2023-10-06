Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $706.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 706.50 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 721.75 ($8.72), with a volume of 459532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 717 ($8.67).

Safestore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 817.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 888.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safestore news, insider Ian Krieger bought 12,280 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £99,345.20 ($120,083.65). Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

