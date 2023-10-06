Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 2.6%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.50. 106,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,264,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million.

Insider Activity

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,739. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $499,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,784 shares of company stock worth $2,343,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

