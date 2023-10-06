Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $11.71. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 640 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR
Pharming Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ford’s Drives Electric Vehicles To Best-Ever Quarterly Sales
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Healthcare Stocks to Watch as Sector Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.