Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $11.71. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 640 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

