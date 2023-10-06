Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 14100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.91 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 29.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0083403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

