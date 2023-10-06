Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4,300.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,300 ($51.98) and last traded at GBX 4,380 ($52.94), with a volume of 5715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($53.06).

Camellia Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £117.93 million, a PE ratio of 4,133.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,162.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is 13,904.76%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

