Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Up 3.5%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $93.91. Approximately 229,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,481,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Get Entegris alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.