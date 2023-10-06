Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

