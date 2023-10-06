Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 3.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.49. 672,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 951,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

