Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 197,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 98,912 shares.The stock last traded at $46.30 and had previously closed at $46.32.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 214,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

