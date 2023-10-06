Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 5.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.94. 173,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,853,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 780,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

