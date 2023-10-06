Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 942,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,497,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

