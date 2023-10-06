CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 3.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3,285,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,063,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CleanSpark by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CleanSpark by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Stories

