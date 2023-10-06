PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.35

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

