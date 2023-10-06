Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 363,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,415,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $575.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

