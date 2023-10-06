NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 174806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 820.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,626,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

