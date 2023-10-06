Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.13 and last traded at $55.56. 162,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 333,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPCR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

