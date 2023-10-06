Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 2,600 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises about 2.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.62% of Avery Dennison worth $86,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

