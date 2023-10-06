Homestead Advisers Corp Has $81.44 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.2% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $81,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.07. 792,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,334. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.71 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

