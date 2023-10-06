Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $73,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 185,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

