Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $40,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,027. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

