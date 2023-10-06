Homestead Advisers Corp Has $67.08 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $67,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.