The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.6 %

DSGX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $72.66. 4,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,408. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

