Homestead Advisers Corp Has $63.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $63,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

ULTA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.18. 29,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

