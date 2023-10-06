Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 82,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,840. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

